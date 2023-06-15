Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 337 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $23,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.94. 3,162,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,761. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.