1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AvidXchange stock remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 604,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,721. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,928,893 shares of company stock worth $32,326,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

