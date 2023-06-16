1,155 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

