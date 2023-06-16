12,684 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

