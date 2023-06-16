13,450 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 475,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

