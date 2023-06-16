15,239 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,708 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,621. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.