165,273 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

