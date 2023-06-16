1,747 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

NYSE ELV opened at $451.73 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

