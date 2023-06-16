1,794 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

