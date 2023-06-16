18,287 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,748,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.1 %

PINS opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,105 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,792. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

