21,200 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

