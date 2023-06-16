4,630 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $395.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $397.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.93.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

