51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.68.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COE shares. TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

