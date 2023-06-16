66,313 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,000. International Business Machines makes up 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 35,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

