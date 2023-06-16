8,330 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Shares of COF stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

