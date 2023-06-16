8,601 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. City accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in City by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in City by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHCO opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. City Holding has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. City’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

