A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

