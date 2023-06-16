Aaron Webster Sells 200,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,592,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,728,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

