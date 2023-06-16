AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 1,217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,586.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.82.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
