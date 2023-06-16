AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 1,217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,586.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

