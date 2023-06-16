ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $1,185.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,277.09 or 1.00032823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002503 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000024 USD and is up 11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,928.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.