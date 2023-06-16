Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has $41.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

