abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $694.96

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 694.96 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.63), with a volume of 2704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.45).

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 578.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market cap of £85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get abrdn Japan Investment Trust alerts:

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.28%.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.