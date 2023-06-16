Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. T-Mobile US comprises 1.0% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

