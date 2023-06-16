Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

