Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,151 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

