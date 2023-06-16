Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,069 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $399.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $401.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

