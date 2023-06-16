Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,822 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

