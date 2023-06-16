Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.