Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $508,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

