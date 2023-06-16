Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $595,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
