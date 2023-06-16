Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $595,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.