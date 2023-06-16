Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $687,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 0.8% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,394.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,414.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

