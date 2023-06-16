Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in PRA Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

