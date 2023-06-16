Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV Profile



NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.



