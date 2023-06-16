Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

