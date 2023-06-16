Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Robert L. Creviston Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agiliti stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agiliti by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

