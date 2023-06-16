Aion Market Cap Hits $375,715.00 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $375,715.00 and approximately $1,387.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00105959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00034046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019947 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

