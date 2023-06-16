Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 5.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.70. 5,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.