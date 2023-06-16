AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AJB. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,327.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.07 ($5.06).

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($20,006.76). 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.