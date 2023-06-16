Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.61 and its 200 day moving average is $370.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

