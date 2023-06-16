Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.69.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.