Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
