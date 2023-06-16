Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £493.29 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £493.29 ($617.23).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 216 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £494.64 ($618.92).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Neeta Patel purchased 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £495 ($619.37).

ATT stock opened at GBX 265.94 ($3.33) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.70 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.11.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

