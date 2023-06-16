Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
