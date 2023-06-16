Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $240,144.38 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $454,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $17,269,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

