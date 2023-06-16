Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

MO stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

