Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 65,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.