Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 65,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
