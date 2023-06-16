American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.87.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

