Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.