Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $939,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $1,114,857. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 862,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 489,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

