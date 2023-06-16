Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $2.38

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 700,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 3,552.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

