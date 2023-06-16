Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $43.20

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

